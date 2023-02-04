Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s 3rd Largest Position

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 596.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 6.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus decreased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

