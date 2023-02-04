Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

