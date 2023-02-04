TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII opened at $118.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
