TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $118.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

