The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,882. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Recommended Stories

