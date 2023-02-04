The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.036 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Hershey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hershey by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

