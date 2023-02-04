The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hershey by 93.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.