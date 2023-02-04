The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Kroger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.42 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

