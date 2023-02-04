The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

NYSE PNC opened at $165.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.