Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $24.38. Thermon Group shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 8,703 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on THR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $803.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 477,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

