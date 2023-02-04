Thierry Merlot Sells 4,265 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hexcel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $69.76 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.