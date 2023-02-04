Thierry Merlot Sells 4,265 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXLGet Rating) insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $69.76 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

