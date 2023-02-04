Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. 1,944,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,866,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Tilray Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Insider Activity

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

