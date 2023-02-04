Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $6.29 Average PT from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on COOK shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). Traeger had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

