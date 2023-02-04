TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.86.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

RNW stock opened at C$12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.12%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.