TransAlta (TSE:TA) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.44.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.56. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,566.68.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

