TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TDG opened at $713.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.58. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $733.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.