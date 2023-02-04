TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.90.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.