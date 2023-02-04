Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 14,024 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

