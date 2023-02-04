Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,440 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 27.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,572,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,879 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,209. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

