Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,040 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Insider Activity

Cardinal Health Price Performance

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

