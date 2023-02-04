Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.3 %

AVB opened at $180.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

