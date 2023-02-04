Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.35 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $239.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

