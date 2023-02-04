Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

