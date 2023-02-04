Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Halliburton worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

