Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.45.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

