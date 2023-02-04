Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,860 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

