Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 760 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Clorox Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $154.77 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

