Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 9,460 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

