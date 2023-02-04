Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys Shares of 1,090,659 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,090,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

