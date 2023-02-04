Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys Shares of 1,090,659 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,090,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

