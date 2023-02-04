Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $209,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

