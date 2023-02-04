Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

