Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group
In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
NYSE:WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.25%.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.