Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

