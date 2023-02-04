Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.