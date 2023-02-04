Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.16 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

