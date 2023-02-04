Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

