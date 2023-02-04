Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751,284 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,192,000 after purchasing an additional 729,316 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

