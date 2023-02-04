Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $142.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.93.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

