Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10,860 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 4.7 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -993.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

