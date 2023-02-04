Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 780 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.36 and its 200 day moving average is $230.80. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

