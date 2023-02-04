Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Block were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in Block by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.8% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 4.2 %

Block stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.