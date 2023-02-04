Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $520.76 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $528.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.87.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

