Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

