Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,819 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $152.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

