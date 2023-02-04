Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

TPH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $3,230,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

