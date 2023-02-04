Truist Financial Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $275.00

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $257.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.