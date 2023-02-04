Truist Financial Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $257.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

