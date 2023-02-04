Truist Financial Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $4.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

