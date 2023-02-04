Truist Financial Lowers SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $91.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.60.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 233.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

