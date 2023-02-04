Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

