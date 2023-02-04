Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $29,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 192.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 334,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

TSN stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

