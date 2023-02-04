UBS Group Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Auto Trader Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.98) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.16) to GBX 441 ($5.45) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

