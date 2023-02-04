UBS Group Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.